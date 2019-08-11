Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement to seal the transfer of exciting young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco.

According to the Red Devils’ official site, the deal is now only subject to Fifa clearance as they report on players joining the club’s academy for the new season.

Mejbri looks an exciting prospect after catching the eye at youth level with Monaco and France, and should be one for the future at Old Trafford.

The 16-year-old was recently linked with Man Utd by Le Parisien, and it now seems he’s only one step away from moving to the club in what fans will hope is a good deal for them for the long run.

United have a proud record of developing and trusting youth, so MUFC looks an ideal place for Mejbri to continue his development.

Officiel : le jeune milieu de terrain Hannibal Mejbri quitte Monaco pour Manchester United ! pic.twitter.com/lXVBMaY4s6 — Foot Mercato (@footmercato) August 11, 2019

Although it was a relatively quiet summer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, this looks another smart piece of business to invest in youth, having also signed two top young British talents in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.