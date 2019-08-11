Real Madrid and Barcelona are always trying to get one up on each other in one way or another. Barca made the signing of a Dutch midfield star this summer and it sounds like Real are trying to do the same.

According to Calciomercato, Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek has spoken about his desire to see a move to Real Madrid happen soon. They quote the midfielder as saying: “Negotiations with Real are underway and I hope that everything will be solved as soon as possible”

The news follows a report from The Daily Mail which stated Real had now turned their full attention to the Ajax star who is expected to cost around £55m. They further report that Zinedine Zidane’s side have given up in their attempts to sign Paul Pogba from Man United.

The Daily Mail story also claims that Real Madrid bid £27m plus James Rodriguez in an attempt to sign the Frenchman but it was rejected.

Van de Beek shot to prominence last season as a vital part of the Ajax side which reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Spurs fans will remember him for scoring the only goal in their 1-0 first leg victory in London.

Despite only turning 22 earlier this year, the midfielder has played in 140 first team games for the Dutch giants and could prove to be the successor for Kroos or Modric in the Real midfield.

He’s also made seven appearances for the Dutch national team.

If he does sign it means Real and Barca fans can add “Who signed the best midfielder from Ajax this summer?” to their many things to argue about. Barca signed fellow midfielder Frenkie de Jong earlier in the summer.