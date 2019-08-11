It’s looking increasingly obvious that Neymar will be returning to Spain this Summer, it’s just a matter or Real Madrid of Barcelona being able to put together a package that PSG find acceptable.

The latest revelation to be reported by RMC via Marca is that PSG would be willing to accept former Liverpool star Coutinho as part of the deal which would see Neymar return to Barcelona.

The story suggests that PSG still want some money as well as Coutinho, but negotiations have advanced in recent days as they became open to accepting the Brazilian as part of the offer for Neymar. Marca also say that suggestions in the French media show an agreement is close.

The BBC reported that PSG paid a world record £200m for Neymar when they signed him so it was unlikely any team would be able to afford a straight cash offer, so a player swap in part exchange does seem like a sensible solution.

If the swap was to go through it would likely raise questions about the future of Luis Suarez in Spain. Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann this summer so politically it would be difficult not to play him, and there’s zero chance Lionel Messi would be dropped. Either someone would have to drop deeper to play in midfield or Suarez would be the one to make way for Neymar.

It would also raise concerns about the future of Ousmane Dembele who already looks like a second choice option going into the new season.

Neymar missed PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against Nimes through injury tonight and looks unlikely to play for the club again.