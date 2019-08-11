Photo: ‘GlazersOut’ banner spotted flying over Old Trafford ahead of Man United vs Chelsea

A banner containing the words ‘GlazersOut’ was flown over Old Trafford by a plane today ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea.

United take on the Blues in their first game of the new season today, which is live on Sky Sports, and given this, it seems like some individuals have taken this opportunity to let their feelings regarding the club’s owners known.

A plane with #Glazersout on a banner is now flying over Old Trafford — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 11, 2019

As seen in the picture above, a banner with the phrase ‘#GlazersOut’ was flown over the club’s stadium today, as fans of the Red Devils look to make their emotions towards their club’s owners apparent.