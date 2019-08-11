The time for Premier League clubs to make signings this summer is over, but we could still see plenty of major Premier League transfer news in the coming weeks.

Most clubs around Europe can still bring new players in, and there’s nothing stopping the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham selling players if they want to.

Meanwhile, they may also be forced to let some star names go even if they don’t want to, as Europe’s elite like Real Madrid and Juventus won’t have any sympathy for their rivals being unable to sign replacements until January.

Here’s a look at ten major exits we could see from the Premier League before the transfer window finally closes elsewhere…

Paul Pogba

Despite no new midfielder coming in this summer, it’s claimed Man Utd could still be prepared to make the surprise choice to sell Paul Pogba to Juventus.

That’s according to the Express, who state Juve remain eager to raise the funds to sign the France international, who is available for £150million.

It’s an ambitious deal to get done, but United’s apparent willingness to do business surely means we haven’t heard the end of this major saga just yet.

Mesut Ozil

With Wayne Rooney’s exit from DC United in the near future recently confirmed, it’s little surprise to see there now seems an obvious potential move for Mesut Ozil.

No longer at his best for Arsenal, the German playmaker looks like he could do with a step down to a less competitive level of football, and he’d make sense as a replacement for Rooney.

The Express claim talks are planned over Ozil’s move to the MLS, with Arsenal keen to get the high earner off their books, with loan signing Dani Ceballos looking good enough to fill his number ten role in Unai Emery’s team.

Christian Eriksen

Linked with Manchester United this summer, a deal didn’t work out as Sky Sports recently claimed he wanted a move abroad instead.

So while the Red Devils can no longer sign Christian Eriksen, there’s nothing standing in the way of the Denmark international getting a big move to Real Madrid, or somewhere else for that matter.

With Eriksen in the final year of his Tottenham contract, the club could do well to cash in on him now, with Giovani Lo Celso’s arrival potentially hinting that they do expect their star player to move on.

Dejan Lovren

A player perhaps unlikely to feature highly in Liverpool’s plans, it’s little surprise to see talk of Croatian defender Dejan Lovren potentially leaving Anfield.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are keen on doing a deal for Lovren, with the two clubs nearing an agreement over the move.

Lovren has never exactly looked that convincing at Liverpool so it could make sense for the club to cash in on him now and build around the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez instead.