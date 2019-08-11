Menu

Man United star Paul Pogba sends message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Juventus transfer talk hots up

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly given manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the message that he is committed to the club despite this summer’s transfer saga.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who reference work done by Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to get the Frenchman out of Old Trafford in the last couple of months.

They also state Solskjaer is sympathetic towards Pogba having his head turned by a charm offensive from Real Madrid.

However, another report doing the rounds today suggests this saga may not yet be over, despite the Mirror’s claims that Pogba himself seems to have accepted he won’t be on the move.

The transfer window is not yet shut for teams elsewhere in Europe, and the Express state Juventus are still working to sign Pogba, with the 26-year-old also cleared to leave for the right price even though United cannot sign a replacement until January.

Man Utd fans will hope the Mirror’s take on the situation is more accurate, though one imagines there will surely still be a lot of talk of this kind until the transfer deadlines elsewhere also pass.

Paul Pogba has assured Manchester United he is committed despite ongoing transfer talk

