Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he “would have loved” to see his old club Manchester United seal a deal to bring Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes to the club this summer.

The Mirror note that the Red Devils were linked with a move for the Portuguese international for a large part of this summer’s window, however a move to Old Trafford for the 24-year-old never ended up materialising.

And following the closure of the window, Ferdinand has revealed that he would’ve loved to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sign Fernandes this summer.

As per the Sun, when speaking about United on BT Sport, Ferdinand stated “I love the fact that he’s invested his belief on Rashford and Martial by getting rid of Lukaku. I was surprised he didn’t go into the midfielder area. I would have loved the idea of Bruno Fernandes”

The Sun’s report also notes that Fernandes’ asking price was £63M this summer, a great price to pay for a player who shone so brightly for Sporting last year.

During the 2018/19 campaign, Fernandes bagged an impressive 50 combined goals and assists in 53 appearances in all competitions, form that saw him earn a call-up to Portugal’s squad for the Nations League finals.

United could definitely have done with someone like Fernandes in their side this season in order to take the pressure off of the shoulders of Paul Pogba.

Pogba is often tasked with being the club’s main creative force in midfield, a role he could’ve easily shared with Fernandes had the Red Devils got a deal for the midfielder over the line.

However, it seems like if Fernandes is going to end up at Old Trafford this season, fans of the club are going to have to wait until January to see it happen.