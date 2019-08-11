Chelsea fans pleaded for the club to take off defender Kurt Zouma following the Frenchman’s first half display vs Man United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils went into the break with a 1-0 lead, after Marcus Rashford converted a 17th minute penalty which was given away by Blues ace Zouma.

Frank Lampard’s side had chances to equalise, as both Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieri hit the woodwork in the first 45 minutes, however the west London side ended up going into half time losing.

And it seems like the club have blamed one man in particular for this in the form of defender Zouma.

The Frenchman did make one or two mistakes during the first half, with the player also giving away the penalty which United ended up scoring from.

And following this, a number of the club’s fans have called for the Blues to take the French international off despite the game being just 45 minutes old.

Bit of a rash call from Chelsea fans, however in their defence, Zouma hasn’t exactly had the best first half of his career!

I take back my positivity about Zouma. Take him off the pitch. — revjoshbrinzo (@revjoshbrinzo) August 11, 2019

Please take Zouma off now — Jake Holt (@_jakeholt) August 11, 2019

GET ZOUMA OFF THE FUCKING PITCH — M?? (@TacticalCFC) August 11, 2019

Get Zouma off now. He's gone. I'll pay his fare to Goodison, it's only a few miles for his current location. — Lampardball. (@DWBee79) August 11, 2019

Take Zouma off for second half — SuperAC (@SuperAidi) August 11, 2019

Zouma off now. We've been unlucky — Martell (@MartellDT) August 11, 2019

get zouma and pedro off the pitch NOWWWW — #23 (@SZiK10) August 11, 2019