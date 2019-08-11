It’s fair to say Rafael van der Vaart does not seem at all convinced by new Manchester United signing Harry Maguire.

Watch below as the Dutchman struggles to contain his bemusement at quite how much the Red Devils spent on the former Leicester City defender this summer.

Rafael Van Der Vaart doesn’t rate Harry Maguire does he? pic.twitter.com/TMXRYbNfCP — Richard Amofa (@RichardAmofa) August 10, 2019

Van der Vaart, formerly of the likes of Tottenham and Real Madrid, knows a thing or two about how to succeed at the top level, and explained how unconvinced he was by Maguire during the Nations League in the summer.

The 26-year-old was clearly not at his best for England as they lost to the Netherlands, with Van der Vaart saying he stood out as the worst player on the pitch.

Man Utd fans will hope Maguire proves worth his transfer fee after what looks like a pretty big gamble by their club this summer!