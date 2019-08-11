Anthony Martial doubled Manchester United’s lead against Chelsea with a close-range strike after United devastated the Blues with a blistering counter-attack.
Tammy Abraham was dispossessed on the edge of the box and the Chelsea star was calling for a foul when Marcus Rashford charged down the pitch to start a counter-attack for the Red Devils.
The England international laid the ball off to Jesse Lingard who found Andreas Pereira in the wide area. Pereira fired a lovely low cross into the box which Martial turned in.
The Frenchman has scored in his first appearance since being given back the No.9 shirt.
Chelsea have really struggled to deal with the lightning fast counter-attack that United have and they’ve been punished.