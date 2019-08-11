Anthony Martial doubled Manchester United’s lead against Chelsea with a close-range strike after United devastated the Blues with a blistering counter-attack.

Tammy Abraham was dispossessed on the edge of the box and the Chelsea star was calling for a foul when Marcus Rashford charged down the pitch to start a counter-attack for the Red Devils.

The England international laid the ball off to Jesse Lingard who found Andreas Pereira in the wide area. Pereira fired a lovely low cross into the box which Martial turned in.

The Frenchman has scored in his first appearance since being given back the No.9 shirt.

Check out Martial’s strike below:

GGGOOOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL Martial ?? Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea

???? #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/MA17ipM70R — ~ (@enjoygoalstv3) August 11, 2019

Chelsea have really struggled to deal with the lightning fast counter-attack that United have and they’ve been punished.