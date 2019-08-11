Real Madrid star Casemiro has just scored a lovely towering header for Los Blancos in their final pre-season friendly against Italian giants Roma this evening.

In the 39th minute of the clash the defensive midfielder rose above one of Roma’s players to head the ball into the back of the net after a inch-perfect cross from Marcelo.

Madrid will want to end their pre-season with a victory so they can carry some momentum into the La Liga opener against Celta Vigo next weekend.

Marcelo has been sensational for Los Blancos tonight, the star opened the scoring with this fine strike. Could the 31-year-old take back his spot as the world’s best left-back next season.

Check out the Brazilian’s lovely header below:

Casemiro will be hoping to re-establish himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world after a difficult time last season.

The 27-year-old struggled with the rest of Madrid’s big stars during a disastrous campaign.