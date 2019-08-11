Dan James has scored a dream debut goal for Manchester United to make it 4-0 to the Red Devils against Chelsea, take a look at the strike below.

In the 81st minute of the clash United expertly defended a set-piece which led to Paul Pogba spearheading a counter-attack after playing a clever one-two with Anthony Martial.

The midfielder charged towards the goal and played a lovely pass into the path of James, the Welshman stuttered for a moment before firing the ball towards goal and a deflection saw the strike hit the back of the net.

What a moment for James, a debut goal at Old Trafford.

Take a look at James’ goal below:

What a moment for Daniel James on his debut at Old Trafford?? #MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/ZeDvisIUHx — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) August 11, 2019

GGGOOOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL James and massive from Pogba ?? Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea Please retweet and follow our main account @goalstv3 to enjoy all live streams and goals on time. Retweet our army??

???? #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/u2Pg2GO1VN — ~ (@enjoygoalstv3) August 11, 2019

United have run Chelsea ragged on the counter-attack in the second-half, Solskjaer’s side have destroyed Lampard’s team in the closing stages of today’s game.