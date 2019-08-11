Zinedine Zidane has been vocal this pre-season about Real Madrid’s poor form and they continue to look leaky at the back.

They seemed to line up in tonight’s friendly against Roma with a new formation playing three at the back but it hasn’t helped to stem the flow of goals going against them.

Former Man City striker Edin Dzeko got on to a through ball and absolutely hammers the ball into the top corner first time to make the game 2-2.

This is Real Madrid’s final warm up game before they begin their La Liga season against Celta Vigo and they will be hoping they find some better form when the competitive games begin.

They’ve finished third in their past two seasons and will need to improve on that this year.