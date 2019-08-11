Menu

Video: Man United put Chelsea to the sword as Rashford makes it 3-0 following brilliant Pogba assist

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United turned on the style against Chelsea in the second half of their Premier League opener today, as they bagged two quick goals against the Blues.

Having already been 1-0 up thanks to a penalty from Rashford, United made it 2-0 in the second half through striker Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils then made it three just minutes, after Rashford finished past Kepa after being played in one-on-one by Paul Pogba, who bagged himself a superb assist.

Not the start Frank Lampard would’ve wanted for his stint as Blues boss!

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Marcus Rashford Paul Pogba