Video: Man United put Chelsea to the sword as Rashford makes it 3-0 following brilliant Pogba assist

Man United turned on the style against Chelsea in the second half of their Premier League opener today, as they bagged two quick goals against the Blues.

Having already been 1-0 up thanks to a penalty from Rashford, United made it 2-0 in the second half through striker Anthony Martial.

?? Manchester United vs Chelsea | Marcus Rashford (GOAL) 67' pic.twitter.com/lSKRC7mGkU — Manchester United 3-0 Chelsea (@D9INE_FUTBOL) August 11, 2019

The Red Devils then made it three just minutes, after Rashford finished past Kepa after being played in one-on-one by Paul Pogba, who bagged himself a superb assist.

Not the start Frank Lampard would’ve wanted for his stint as Blues boss!