Marcelo has fired Real Madrid into the lead in their final pre-season friendly against Roma with a great finish after this superb assist from Luka Modric.

Marcelo opened the scoring against the Italian giants in the 16th minute of this evening’s clash, the Brazilian was picked out by a lovely defence-splitting pass from Luka Modric.

The left-back cut in from the wing and curled a lovely shot into the back of the net with his weaker right foot.

Check out Marcelo’s opener below:

GOOOOOOOOOOAL Marcelo ?? Real Madrid 1-0 Roma.

???? pic.twitter.com/FmtZuyxFys — OfficalGoals (@officalgoals) August 11, 2019

This is Zidane’s final chance to assess his side before their new season starts next week, following a summer spending spree fans will be expecting Los Blancos to return to their former glory next season.