Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford fired the Red Devils into the lead in today’s mammoth season opener against Chelsea with this lovely penalty.

Rashford used some clever footwork to win a penalty for his boyhood club in the 17th minute of this afternoon’s clash, the England international was brought down by Kurt Zouma after the referee decided to play advantage on an earlier foul.

Zouma’s decision to drag down Rashford after being turned inside and out was reckless, Chelsea fans will be kicking themselves after conceding this penalty.

The 21-year-old stepped up and blasted the ball into the top corner, Kepa Arrizabalaga went the right way but had no chance to stopping this strike.

Check out the England international’s penalty below:

GGGOOOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL Rashford ?? Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea

???? #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/V9UgrQPQyO — ~ (@enjoygoalstv3) August 11, 2019

Chelsea looked quite good in the opening 15 minutes of the clash and Rashford’s goal came at a crucial time, the Red Devils are now applying the pressure on the Blues.