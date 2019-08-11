Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has handed Arsenal the lead against Newcastle with a superb lob, the Gabon star is getting the defence of his Golden Boot underway.
In the 25th minute of the clash, youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles latched onto a wayward pass from Newcastle and the versatile ace charged forward before playing a lovely cross in Aubameyang.
The superstar expertly controlled the ball before lobbing it over Newcastle stopper Martin Dubravka.
The goal shows off Arsenal’s devastating ability on the counter-attack.
Check out Aubameyang’s opener below:
Gol – 0:1 – 58' minute
Aubameyang P. , Arsenal 1-0 NewcastleUnited #Arsenal #NewcastleUnited pic.twitter.com/uM8YakeB8Z
— FUTBOL MAN?YA (@futbolmaniya) August 11, 2019
Aubameyang will once again be aiming to get his hands on the Premier League’s Golden Boot this season, the superstar has started the campaign off in the perfect way with a lovely finish.