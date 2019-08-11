Video: PSG aim abusive chant towards Neymar following his Summer antics

You can’t try and force a club to sell you and expect it to go down well with the fans. Particularly if they broke transfer records to sign you.

A recent Report in The Express confirmed that the Brazilian superstar wants to leave the club this Summer and believes the standard or Ligue 1 isn’t good enough for him.

The BBC reported that PSG signed him for a world record £200m when he made the move. Considering how much they spent on him you have to imagine that Neymar has had to go out of his way to make PSG want to get rid of him.

A story in The Daily Star earlier continued to link the Brazilian star with a return to Spain with either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

All this hasn’t been lost on the fans as they directed some abuse in Neymar’s direction while they watched tonight’s game.

PSG ‘fans’ chanting “Neymar hijo de puta” which means “Neymar you son of a bitch” during the game…. pic.twitter.com/Ev5jLc1APF — njrstats (@njrstats) August 11, 2019

"NEYMAR, FILHO DA P*!" A torcida do PSG não perdoa Neymar, que não foi relacionado para a estreia do time no Campeonato Francês! pic.twitter.com/wj8qwa66X1 — Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) August 11, 2019

Neymar missed the game tonight, the official explanation given was that he was injured, but it looks like he’s played his last game for the Parisians.