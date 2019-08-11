Menu

Video: Some fans claim Steve Bruce is “better than Mkhitaryan” after Newcastle boss pulls off great back-heel during Arsenal clash

Fans flocked to Twitter this afternoon to poke fun at Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with some even stating that he’s worse than Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

The Armenian didn’t have the best first half of his career against the Magpies today, with fans picking up on this and comparing him to Bruce after the Newcastle boss pulled off a stunning back-heel touch on the sidelines.

As seen above, Bruce managed a stunning first touch after the ball fell to him on the touchline, a moment that lead to supporters stating that he’s better than Mkhitaryan.

Given how the Gunners star played in the first half, we’re not surprised to see these comparisons made!

