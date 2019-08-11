Video: Some fans claim Steve Bruce is “better than Mkhitaryan” after Newcastle boss pulls off great back-heel during Arsenal clash

Fans flocked to Twitter this afternoon to poke fun at Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with some even stating that he’s worse than Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

The Armenian didn’t have the best first half of his career against the Magpies today, with fans picking up on this and comparing him to Bruce after the Newcastle boss pulled off a stunning back-heel touch on the sidelines.

Skills from Steve Bruce ??? pic.twitter.com/QxwI5vgXWL — zackoaten (@zackoaten1) August 11, 2019

Cristano has posters of Steve Bruce on his wall pic.twitter.com/ESdkYXqG1I — Matt (@UtdMxtt) August 11, 2019

As seen above, Bruce managed a stunning first touch after the ball fell to him on the touchline, a moment that lead to supporters stating that he’s better than Mkhitaryan.

Given how the Gunners star played in the first half, we’re not surprised to see these comparisons made!

Steve Bruce is playing better than Mhkitaryan — ??? (@Lonegunnerr) August 11, 2019

Steve Bruce just made a better touch than Mkhitaryan has all game — #19 ?? (@PepeEra19) August 11, 2019

Great touch from Steve Bruce. He's had a better half than Mkhi. — ?afc (@robhoopz) August 11, 2019

steve bruce's first touch is better than mkhitaryan's. #NEWARS — Amin Mahendra (@mahendramin) August 11, 2019

that backheel from Steve Bruce is genuinely better than anything Mkhitaryan has done today — Muhammad (@RashadJuniorr) August 11, 2019

Bruce has a better touch than Mkhi — Lee (@ghostbiggie) August 11, 2019

Steve Bruce proving he's better than Mkhitaryan during #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/6t50TpbAEk — Managerial Mindset (@ManagerialMinds) August 11, 2019