Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk feels that goalkeeper Adrian can fit into the team just fine because of his experience.

The Brazilian joined Liverpool soon after Simon Mignolet left Anfield to join Club Brugge. He made his debut for the club in Friday’s match against Norwich City after Alisson sustained a calf injury while taking a goal kick. The recipient of the Premier League Golden Glove last year will now miss Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup match against Chelsea in Istanbul.

SEE MORE: (Photo) Liverpool fan gets a bloody nose after crashing into lamp-post in pursuit of Mohamed Salah

Adrian did not have much to do against Norwich City but things will be a lot different against Chelsea who are leaps and bounds ahead of the Canaries.

Nevertheless, Van Dijk thinks that the 32-year-old will do well for the Reds. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Netherlands captain said: “I think he’s at that kind of age, that stage of his life and career that he can come in and slot in to the team pretty easy. He’s been through so many things in the Premier League he can just slot in pretty easy.”

Alisson’s absence will be a major blow for Liverpool as they attempt to lift the UEFA Super Cup for the 4th time. However, Van Dijk is of the opinion that his team can do well despite the Brazilian not playing.

The Dutchman said: “He’s very important for us, but I’ve no idea what the actual damage is. We’ll see over the next days what the outcome is going to be. We have to deal with it and we’re going to deal with it.”

Last season, Liverpool played only two matches in Alisson’s absence and lost both of them 2-1. However, on both occasions, Jurgen Klopp did not field his first-choice defence which will certainly not be the case on Wednesday.

Alisson was instrumental in Liverpool winning the Champions League last season and there’s no doubt his absence will be felt. However, Adrian has plenty of experience and is shielded by a solid back-line.