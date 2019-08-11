Meet the Mark Noble-mad West Ham fan who follows his club all the way from Shanghai

There’s so much talk, particularly in the age of social media, over what makes a true football fan, and the truth is it comes in so many forms.

Traditionally, supporters who travel to games locally have been seen as the lifeblood of a football club, but Premier League teams in particular are now world-famous institutions and brands.

And while we’re now accustomed to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi being world-famous across the globe, that’s also true of West Ham captain Mark Noble.

See the video from betway below as West Ham super-fan Pan from Shanghai talks about his love for the Hammers, who he became obsessed with after finding them on the Football Manager computer game.

He’s now as dedicated a West Ham fan as they come, with him and others delighted when the east Londoners came to China for pre-season.

With supporters from across the world sometimes travelling great distances to watch their team, or getting up at antisocial hours to watch on TV, there can be no questioning they are every bit as committed to their club as local fans.