West Ham new-boy Sebastien Haller was praised by former Hammers star Danny Gabbidon after a difficult debut against Manchester City.

Haller could not prevent a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of the Premier League champions, with Raheem Sterling hitting a hat-trick in a convincing victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

West Ham will have far easier games than this, however, and Haller seems to have caught the eye with a solid debut in the Premier League.

Having impressed in his time in the Bundesliga, the 25-year-old looks an exciting addition to Manuel Pellegrini’s squad as they push to maybe break into the top six this season.

Gabbidon clearly thinks Haller can make an impact after an impressive showing in difficult circumstances this weekend…