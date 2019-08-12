AC Milan have already been busy this summer, but reports claim that they haven’t finished strengthening coach Marco Giampaolo’s squad.

The Rossoneri have already added Leo Duarte, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic and Rafael Leao, while there have also been outgoings too in order to balance the books and create space in the squad.

With just a few weeks to go until the deadline closes in Italy, speculation has suggested that more new arrivals could be on their way, although a decision will perhaps be needed on which target to prioritise out of the two individuals mentioned below.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan may well have received good news in their reported pursuit of Angel Correa, with Atletico Madrid said to be in need of a financial boost to complete a swoop for Rodrigo.

With Milan interested in Correa, albeit the report adds that he’s valued at €40m plus bonuses by the Italian giants while Atleti want €50m, he could be an ideal sacrifice for Diego Simeone in order to be able to afford Rodrigo’s asking price.

Time will tell if Milan can get their man, with Correa arguably boasting all the qualities needed to be a perfect fit in Giampaolo’s line-up behind Krzysztof Piatek.

Meanwhile, another option has now seemingly been touted with Bruno Fernandes said to be on Milan’s radar, and a possible swap deal involving Andre Silva for the €70m-rated Sporting Lisbon ace could be put together, as noted by MilanNews, via the paper edition of Tuttosport.

It’s added that super-agent Jorge Mendes could be involved in trying to broker a deal, but time will tell if Milan can satisfy the demands of Sporting, and whether or not a sacrifice would be needed aside from including Silva in the deal to be able to afford the price-tag.

Fernandes is coming off the back of a stellar campaign after bagging 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances last year, and so the 24-year-old would seemingly be a top-class addition to the Milan squad if a deal can be done.