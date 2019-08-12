A bid in excess of €50m will reportedly be needed from Paris Saint-Germain to even test the resolve of AC Milan over Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 20-year-old has established himself as a pivotal figure for the Italian giants at a young age, making 164 appearances for Milan already.

Having proven his class and made crucial saves on a consistent basis to keep them in contention for a Champions League qualification spot, he’ll be hoping to help the Rossoneri take that last step and get back to Europe’s top table for next season.

However, as noted by Sky Sport Italia, speculation has once again linked him with an exit, as it’s claimed that PSG are interested in the Italian international.

It’s added though that Milan have no interest in letting him leave, and it’s claimed that it will take an offer well in excess of €50m to force them to merely consider an exit.

Given he has come through the youth ranks and has been so important for Milan in recent years, it would surely be a huge blow for most fans to see him leave.

Coach Marco Giampaolo has used him heavily in pre-season in a potential hint that he fits his ideas and style of play well in terms of helping to build out from the back aside from doing his more important job of making saves, and so such a late exit in the summer transfer window would surely disrupt that familiarity and settled backline.

Time will tell if PSG are willing to make an offer to test Milan’s resolve, but Donnarumma will likely be eager to see his future resolved sooner rather than later so that he can focus on the new season and not be distracted by speculation.

Meanwhile, the report goes on to suggest that Keylor Navas could be considered an alternative option by PSG as he could arrive in a possible swap deal involving Neymar.