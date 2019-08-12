Agreement reached: Liverpool agree contract with surprising free agent signing

Signing a third choice goalkeeper is always a strange thing, you essentially need to find someone who is willing to accept they won’t play unless there’s an injury disaster but you still want them to be good enough if needed. Liverpool seem to be closing in on a new signing following an injury to Alisson.

According to the Liverpool Echo via the Mirror, Liverpool have agreed to sign veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a free transfer.

This followed a report on the Liverpool website stating the Brazilian keeper had injured his calf and they weren’t sure how long he would be out for yet.

The signing of Lonergan has to go down as a major surprise considering he’s now 35 and was playing for Rochdale last season.

His career has seen him play for Leeds, Wolves, Preston and Fulham among others but there’s no doubt Liverpool will be his biggest club yet.

To make things even more bizarre, he hasn’t ever played a game in the Premier League and realistically Liverpool fans will be hoping that stat continues through this season.

Adrian looks set to start for now while Allisson recovers from injury but Lonergan would be thrust into action if the Spaniard picked up an injury too.