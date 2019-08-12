Liverpool made a winning start to the new Premier League season on Friday, but it came at a cost with Alisson picking up an injury.

The 26-year-old was a pivotal figure for the Merseyside giants last season, keeping 27 clean sheets while conceding 34 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp would have been hoping that he could have a similar influence in the opening weeks of the new campaign, but it looks as though he’ll have to spend some time in the treatment room.

The Brazilian international was forced off in the first half of Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Norwich City with a calf injury, with early reports suggesting that he could be forced into a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, Klopp has now delivered another update on Monday, seemingly with the help of further tests to determine the full extent of the problem, and he now believes that Alisson will be out for a “few weeks”.

[It’s] Not too cool. It’s a calf injury which takes him obviously out for a while,” the boss told the club site.

“I don’t want to make now [an] exact prognosis on when he will be back but it will not be Wednesday for sure, so now then we have to see. It takes a while, it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see.

“I saw already like ‘six weeks’ and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks.”

That would suggest that summer signing Adrian will now have to step in and deputise in the coming weeks, starting with the UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea on Wednesday.

It’s certainly a blow for Liverpool and Klopp to lose Alisson, but ultimately that is why they brought in the ex-West Ham United shot-stopper to replace former No.2 goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, as he’ll hope to ensure that they remain as difficult to breach at the back as before.