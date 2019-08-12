Video: Arsenal release stylish new third kit and it’s another Adidas masterclass

Arsenal may well have the best set of kits in the Premier League and perhaps all of Europe this season.

See the promotional video below as the Gunners confirm the release of their stylish new third strip to go alongside their lovely retro home and away shirts.

Introducing our brand-new third kit ?



Exclusively available from @adidasfootball and Arsenal until August 18 ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 12, 2019

While the other two kits perhaps stand out more, this third design is another classy effort by Adidas, who replaced Puma as the north London giants’ kit manufacturers this summer.

What a move that’s turned out to be for Arsenal, who will now be the best-dressed club in pretty much any game they play this term.