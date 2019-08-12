(Photo) David Luiz spotted giving pep talk to Ainsley Maitland-Niles before impressive performance for Arsenal vs Newcastle

Arsenal new-boy David Luiz should prove a useful experienced head in the dressing room, and he’s showing that already.

See the image below as the Brazil international, a deadline day signing from Chelsea, can be seen appearing to give some words of advice to young right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles before Arsenal’s win over Newcastle.

Whatever he said, it worked, with the 21-year-old putting in a fine performance against the Magpies and ending the game with the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s winning goal.

You can also see a quick video of Luiz talking with Maitland-Niles in the tunnel in this clip from the Metro.