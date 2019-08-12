Arsenal star drops selection hint to manager Unai Emery as summer signing only makes the bench vs Newcastle

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hinted he wants to see Nicolas Pepe start games for the Gunners soon as he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the summer signing from Lille so far.

The Ivory Coast international has not had that much time to get used to his new team-mates yet, joining late on in the summer after most of the team’s pre-season fixtures had finished.

As a result, Pepe was only deemed ready to come on as a substitute in the win over Newcastle, but Aubameyang clearly seems to think he could already add something to the first XI.

‘I’m looking forward to it (playing with Pepe), because he’s a really great player,’ Aubameyang is quoted by the Metro.

‘He’s already shown in training that he’s capable of doing great things with us. Hopefully he will start soon.’

Arsenal fans itching to see their new signing in action will no doubt be hoping manager Unai Emery gets the message, with the prospect of lethal, pacey attackers like Pepe and Aubameyang linking up together certainly an enticing prospect.

Arsenal also only named other summer signings David Luiz and Dani Ceballos on the bench at St James’ Park, but they, along with Kieran Tierney, all look like players who could make a big impact for AFC in 2019/20.