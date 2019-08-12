Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has broken a seriously impressive record for the club with his league goals record after his first 50 games.

The Gabon international, a January 2018 signing from Borussia Dortmund, has proven a terrific buy for the Gunners, scoring 42 goals in 66 appearances in all competitions.

In terms of league goals, Aubameyang has scored 33 times in his first 50 appearances in the English top flight, beating the 30-goal record set by all-time Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

It’s also more than the 24 managed by another club legend in Ian Wright, illustrating just how impressive Aubameyang has been in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old also scores pretty well against Premier League legends at other clubs, as shown by the English top division’s official site.

Aubameyang is level with former Liverpool star Fernando Torres and ahead of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Diego Costa – great strikers formerly of Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively.

Ahead of him are only the likes of Alan Shearer, Andrew Cole, and current Liverpool front-man Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal fans will hope Aubameyang’s prolific record can prove crucial in this season’s scrap for a top four place.