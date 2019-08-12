Any hopes Arsenal had of securing a move for Sami Khedira this summer seem to have been dashed, after the German international was taken off the market by Juventus.

As per CalcioMercato, the Gunners have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old this summer, with Football Italia also noting it’s ‘increasingly likely’ that Juve will look to terminate his deal with the club, something that’d make him available for a free transfer.

However, any hopes the Gunners had of dealing a bargain move for the former Real Madrid man seem to have been dashed, after a recent report from Sky Sports Italy, via Football Italia, stated that the German has worked his way back into Sarri’s plans at Juve, and is now no longer on the market.

Khedira is a very experienced player, and would’ve been a great signing for Arsenal, one that would’ve seriously bolstered their options in defensive midfield.

However now, it looks like the German won’t be leaving the Old Lady any time soon following these recent reports regarding the player’s future at Juve.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Sarri’s plans for Khedira change during the upcoming weeks, or whether the German will spend the next 12 months fighting for his place in Juve’s starting line-up.

However, given how many times they’ve been linked with him this summer, we can bet Arsenal will be hoping the player does end up leaving the club on a free so they can snap him up.