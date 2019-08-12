Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez looks a big talent, having shared a video of himself in action for the academy team pulling off a superb piece of skill.

Watch the video below as the 16-year-old shows great footwork in a tight space as two opponents close in on him.

Azeez ends up leaving them both for dead with some clever skill to break past them and into central midfield.

Gooners may want to keep an eye on this guy, with so many academy players coming through at the club at the moment, showing their youth production is as strong as ever and that there is a route to a first-team place if they’re good enough.

Azeez has shown glimpses here that he might be one of the next exciting prospects to look out for at the Emirates Stadium.