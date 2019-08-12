Liverpool have reportedly put a €20m valuation on Dejan Lovren amid speculation of interest from Italy ahead of their transfer deadline.

The 30-year-old was limited to just 18 appearances last season, and having slipped down the pecking order behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, question marks will undoubtedly be raised over his future at Anfield.

SEE MORE: Alisson injury update: Jurgen Klopp provides timeline for Liverpool star’s recovery

On one hand, it could be argued that Jurgen Klopp should keep him to provide quality depth, but on the other, with three top quality options available coupled with younger players ready to be given a chance, it could be a good idea to sell.

It won’t be cheap for any interested party though, as the Liverpool Echo report that Liverpool have set a €20m valuation on Lovren with both Roma and AC Milan said to be interested.

That’s where an issue with the report lies though, as given Milan signed Leo Duarte from Flamengo this summer, it doesn’t appear as though they need another centre-half and so their interest could perhaps be ruled out immediately.

Nevertheless, Daniel Fonseca could still be searching for defensive reinforcements after Roma lost Kostas Manolas to rivals Napoli this summer, and so perhaps they will now know that they must splash out €20m if they wish to see Lovren fill that void.

The Echo adds that Lovren is said to be on a £100,000-a-week contract, and so with that in mind coupled with his likely role at Anfield, it seems like the sensible decision to offload him if possible.

However, time will tell whether or not that touted price-tag is enough to put off Roma, or if they will try to wrap up a deal before the transfer deadline passes in Italy.