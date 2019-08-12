Barcelona are reportedly set to have to rely on Neymar giving them a helping hand to secure a return to the Nou Camp this summer.

The Brazilian superstar left the club in 2017 following a glittering stint with the Catalan giants which saw him score 105 goals in 186 games while winning a whole host of trophies as he formed a dangerous attacking trident alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

He has continued that prolific form in Paris with 51 goals in 58 appearances, but question marks remain over his future with the reigning Ligue 1 champions, with speculation rife this summer that he will move on.

According to Sport, Barcelona will have to rely on the 27-year-old making it clear that he only wants a move back to the Spanish giants to force PSG to accept the possibility of a reunion.

It’s added that Barca are struggling currently to convince PSG to sell to them, and so that in turn is leaving the door open for rivals Real Madrid to beat them to the marquee addition.

It’s even suggested that should Neymar make it clear and satisfy what is being described as an ‘ultimatum’, it could even force through an agreement and switch by next week.

Time will tell if things go that smoothly between the two clubs, but with the situation deteriorating at PSG, with the Evening Standard noting that Neymar faced a backlash from some fans at the weekend, it’s arguably now in everyone’s interest to reach a deal and end his spell in France.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see how he fits into the system at Barca now given Antoine Griezmann has already been signed this summer. Coupled with Suarez and Messi still being starters, the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are battling for a starting spot.

As per the Mirror though, Coutinho is being linked with an exit and so perhaps that could be key to paving the way for a Neymar return.