Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is set to undergo surgery on an injury tomorrow, with the Brazilian shot-stopper set to be out for around the next five weeks as a result.

According to the club’s official website, newly-signed Neto is to have surgery on his hand on Tuesday after he picked up an injury in one of the club’s pre-season clashes.

And it seems like the former Valencia man is going to be out for some time because of this, as Goal note that reports in Spain are stating that the 30-year-old is set to be out for around five weeks.

Neto probably wasn’t going to play in Barcelona’s first couple games of the season anyway given the fact that he seems to be behind Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the pecking order at the Nou Camp, thus this news won’t come as much of a blow for the Blaugrana.

However, should Ter Stegen himself manage to pick up an injury over the next few weeks, the club will be left without many options to choose from between the sticks.

Barca got rid of Jasper Cillessen this summer after selling him to Valencia, with Valverde’s side then signing Neto from Los Che in return.

And given this recent injury to Neto, the club may end up regretting getting rid of the Dutchman in the coming weeks should Ter Stegen end up picking up an injury as well.