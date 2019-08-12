Barcelona and Valencia are reportedly close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Rafinha Alcantara.

According to Sport, the two La Liga rivals are not far away from agreeing a transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who has just a year to run on his current Barcelona contract.

Rafinha has struggled for playing time at the Nou Camp in recent seasons, having gone out on loan to Inter Milan in 2017/18 and also failed to really impress.

One regarded as a big prospect for the future, it’s fair to say the Brazil international has not been as big a success as his brother Thiago Alcantara, formerly of Barcelona and currently of Bayern Munich.

Valencia, however, may well feel he’d be a suitable signing for them this summer as European clubs continue to do business despite the transfer window now being closed for Premier League teams.

Barcelona have signed some big names ahead of the new season, bringing in Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Junior Firpo, so it’s not too surprising that they probably now also need to make some sales.