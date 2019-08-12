Video: Chelsea fan says Frank Lampard “should still be in the Championship” in hilarious response to Man United thrashing

One Chelsea fan has already given up on manager Frank Lampard after just one game in charge.

Watch the exchange below between a Blues supporter and Robbie Savage on BBC 5 Live, with Lampard told he “should still be in the Championship” after a disastrous Premier League debut.

?? @RobbieSavage8: "Please don't tell me you want Frank out?!" ?? #CFC fan: "By Christmas!" This supporter says "I don't think he's up for the job" & that the Blues legend was "appointed based on sentiment" ? Do you agree?#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/EmXFpAc8Mz — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 11, 2019

This seems a rather harsh knee-jerk response to the admittedly inexperienced Lampard, who was handed an extremely challenging first competitive game as Chelsea manager.

The club legend clearly lacks the experience of some of his predecessors, though CFC find themselves in a tricky situation with their transfer ban, which may have made it harder to lure big names in.

Lampard’s fine work with Derby County and his willingness to use Chelsea’s youngsters surely means he’s worth affording more time and patience to, but this fan in the video above already thinks he’s not up for the job and likely to be gone by Christmas.