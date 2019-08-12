Monaco have reportedly held initial talks with Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko over a possible loan transfer back to the Ligue 1 club.

The France international shone at Monaco before earning a big move to Chelsea in the summer of 2017, but he’s since flopped at Stamford Bridge.

Bakayoko ended up losing his place after one season with the Blues, heading out on loan to AC Milan last term, where he seemed to show some of his best form again.

However, that does not seem to have earned him a place in Frank Lampard’s plans for the 2019/20 season, as L’Equipe, with translation from Sport Witness, state that he could now return to Monaco.

The report states his former club are seriously considering this after initial discussions, though they cannot afford to sign him on a permanent transfer deal for the moment.

Chelsea fans will surely just be hoping the 24-year-old can be offloaded soon to free up some money off their wage bill.

If Bakayoko joins Monaco, he’ll be reunited with ex-Blues team-mate Cesc Fabregas, who joined the club in January.

Given the player has shone in France’s top flight before and should still know most of the players and the manager, this could end up being a smart piece of business by Monaco if they pull it off.