Tottenham could reportedly face the threat of seeing Christian Eriksen leave on a free transfer next summer to join Juventus.

The 27-year-old has been a pivotal figure for Spurs since joining, contributing 66 goals and 86 assists in 278 appearances for the club.

However, his current contract is set to expire next summer, and so concern will be growing over the ability to convince him to pen new terms to commit his long-term future.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Juventus have now made contact to explore the idea of him potentially joining them next summer, although given that it’s six months too early for them to be allowed to make a tangible offer, it likely hasn’t advanced to a serious discussion at this stage.

In turn, it may well serve as a mere warning to Tottenham that Eriksen will have other options next summer, and if they do wish to see him extend his stay in north London, they will have to move quickly to avoid a situation in which he walks away for nothing.

As noted in the report above, Juventus have been brilliant at landing such bargain deals in the recent past, with the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot all joining for no transfer fee, and so they know exactly how to approach this situation if there is doubt over the player’s future.

Time will tell if Eriksen can be convinced over a move to Turin, and importantly if it’s enough to force Tottenham into selling perhaps this summer or in January to at least get a fee for the Danish international before it’s too late.

With Maurizio Sarri’s side primed to extend their domestic dominance and compete for the Champions League this season, they are certainly an attractive proposition for any player at this stage.