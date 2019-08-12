Menu

Bayern Munich in talks over transfer for star snubbed by Arsenal and Tottenham

Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks over a transfer swoop for Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has struggled to hit top form in his time as a Barca player, despite looking world class in his time in the Premier League with Liverpool.

The Daily Mirror report that Coutinho was turned down by Arsenal and Tottenham this summer due to Barcelona demanding too high a loan fee.

And it may now be that the 27-year-old heads to Germany instead as RAC1 journalist Marta Ramon tweets that she’s had confirmation of talks with Bayern over an initial loan with a view to a permanent transfer:

This move could make sense for Coutinho as an ideal opportunity to kick-start his career again, with Bayern playing in a slightly less competitive league and perhaps having more room in their squad for a player of his type.

The Bavarian giants lost both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer so look in urgent need of strengthening with proven players in attack.

Coutinho could surely do a job for them if he gets back to his best and Bayern fans will surely be excited at the prospect of seeing him at the Allianz Arena.

It’s a shame a move back to England with Arsenal or Spurs did not work out, as Coutinho lit up these shores during his days at Anfield.

The stylish South American playmaker could have been ideal as a long-term replacement for the likes of Mesut Ozil and Christian Eriksen at the respective north London clubs.

