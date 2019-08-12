Deal agreed: Everton set to make £4m profit on striker who didn’t play a single game

It’s strange to think that although he signed in 2017, Henry Onyekuru looks set to depart Goodison Park without ever playing in a first team game for Everton.

According to L’Equipe, Monaco have agreed a deal to sign the Nigerian forward for a fee of around €13.5m.

He was outstanding during a loan spell in turkey last season with Galatasaray as he scored 14 goals in 31 league games.

The report also goes on to suggest that his move will allow former Man City attacking midfielder Rony Lopes to complete a move to Spain to link up with Sevilla.

The Daily Mail reported that Everton bought the winger from Belgian side KAS Eupen in 2017 and they believed the fee Monaco would pay was in the region of £12m. This means Everton will profit a tidy £4m for a player who didn’t make a single appearance.

They do add that it’s likely he was never able to play for Everton due to work permit issues.

Monaco are currently waiting for the player to receive a visa so he can make the move to France but there doesn’t seem to be any indication that there will be any problem with that.