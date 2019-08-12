Inter boss Antonio Conte will reportedly be hopeful that the club can not only sign Edin Dzeko before the deadline, but also land a late marquee signing too.

The Nerazzurri have been busy strengthening their squad this summer with the likes of Diego Godin, Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku all arriving.

In turn, they will hope that those moves can not only help them topple Juventus in Serie A, but also ensure that they make a big impression in the Champions League this season.

Time will tell if that happens, but it appears as though Conte isn’t quite finished in the transfer market to continue to bolster his squad.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Inter are expected to secure a deal for Roma striker Dzeko to offer competition for Lukaku, while it remains to be seen what that means for out-of-favour former captain Mauro Icardi, who would seemingly fall further down the pecking order if he isn’t able to secure an exit.

However, it’s added that they’re still eyeing a superstar signing, with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus star Paulo Dybala said to be the two names on their radar.

Dybala would arguably be the tougher of the two to land given the rivalry and potential battle with Juve for the Scudetto this season in mind, and so time will tell if that’s a realistic strategy as the Bianconeri would surely be sensible to avoid selling him to a direct rival.

As for Milinkovic-Savic though, he has continued to impress for Lazio and given their inability to break into the top four and qualify for the Champions League in recent years, it could be a move that appeals to him.