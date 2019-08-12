Maurizio Sarri has already seen Juventus strengthen his squad this summer, but reports suggest that they could be lining up one major signing before the deadline.

The Turin giants have significantly bolstered the team with the additions of Gianluigi Buffon, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and others ahead of the new campaign.

Coupled with the world-class talent already at Sarri’s disposal, that should be enough to maintain their domestic dominance, while also launching a genuine bid to challenge for the Champions League.

However, it appears as though they are still not done in the transfer market with a matter of weeks remaining before the deadline, as it’s suggested that they’re eyeing a marquee signing, albeit it will depend on potential outgoings to help balance the books and make space in the squad.

According to Tuttosport, Mauro Icardi, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba remain their ideal additions, but time will tell whether or not a deal can be agreed for any of the names in question.

It’s added in the report that both Icardi and Chiesa are valued at around €70m, while Pogba would cost up to €150m.

With those price-tags in mind, it sets up an anxious wait to determine whether or not agreements can be reached, with Pogba perhaps the most unrealistic of the three being touted.

Given the Frenchman’s importance to the Red Devils coupled with the fact that the deadline has already passed in England, thus preventing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from being able to sign a replacement until January, it’s difficult to see United green lighting an exit at this stage.

In turn, with Icardi being snubbed by Inter and falling down the pecking order after Romelu Lukaku’s arrival, coupled with the possible appeal for Chiesa to pursue a move to Turin to compete for trophies and at the highest level, the pair are arguably the more realistic options at this stage of the summer.

Nevertheless, as noted by The Guardian, Pogba refuses to remove all doubt over his future at Old Trafford, having now conceded a “question mark remains” after speculation was rife this summer that he could move on. He may well have to wait for an exit now though.