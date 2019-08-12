It’s a shame when a player continues to play when they are past it, sometimes it can lead you to forget how good a player they truly were. Despite a disastrous spell with Nice in 2017 Wesley Sneijder will go down as one of the best players this century and was unbelievably good in his prime.

According to Volkskrant the 35 year old appeared on the tv channel of his hometown club to announce he would be officially retiring from the game.

He was brilliant for Ajax and Real Madrid but his best spell came in Italy during a four year spell with Inter Milan. He was a pivotal member of their Champions League and Serie A winning team.

He was also the outstanding player for Holland during their run to the World Cup final in 2010 where they lost a bad tempered final to Spain 1-0. He was awarded the Silver Ball for his performances in the tournament but would almost certainly have won the best player award if Holland had won.

After leaving Italy he enjoyed a good few years in Turkey before that disastrous spell in France. He ended his career in the Middle East.

He often struggled with injury and fitness as his career wore on which is part of the reason he isn’t considered as the best player of recent years but he’s certainly up there.