Gary Lineker aims savage dig at Mourinho for his punditry on Man United vs Chelsea

Anybody who follows Gary Lineker on Twitter knows he will happily give an opinion on anything from cricket to politics, but he savaged Jose Mourinho with a tweet last night in the wake of Man United’s 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Mourinho has been brought in as part of Sky Sport’s football coverage this season and was on the panel analysing the game yesterday.

Lineker’s words poked fun at Mourinho’s time in charge at Old Trafford:

This is definitely @ManUtd’s best performance with Mourinho at Old Trafford. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 11, 2019

There was something bizarre about watching Mourinho comment on the work of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who inherited the mess left by the Portuguese manager when he was sacked last year.

There was even a point in the second half where the TV coverage picked up a chant of “Jose Mourinho” going round the ground.

United look so much more exciting and inventive under Solskjaer as they eventually managed to sweep Chelsea aside after some nervous moments earlier on.

It had the air of a game that under Mourinho the defence would’ve cracked and Chelsea would have got the victory.

Chelsea showed some positive signs for the season ahead as they played some lovely stuff in the middle of the pitch but they couldn’t score or keep it tight at the back. Frank Lampard will need to fix that quickly.