Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed Tanguy Ndombele after the Frenchman netted a brilliant goal on his competitive debut for the club.

Spurs had a good start to the Premier League by coming back from behind to beat Aston Villa. It took just 9 minutes for Villa to open the scoring thanks to John McGinn. However, Spurs came back after Ndombele’s brilliant shot from outside the penalty area entered the back of the net. Two goals from Harry Kane during the dying minutes sealed the game for Pochettino’s side.

The Argentine was all praise for Ndombele after the match but feels that the Frenchman still has a lot to improve upon. As quoted by Sky Sports, Pochettino said: “It was a fantastic performance. But to be honest there is a lot to improve, he only showed 30 or 40 per cent of his potential. He has amazing potential to improve. It’s one of the aspects he needs to work on, he didn’t score too many goals at Lyon, but that is one of the areas that is a target for him to improve this season.

“It is so early, in his first game he scored. I am delighted for him, he is a player that arrived to the team from another country and it is always a difficult adaption and it is going to help him to feel happy and comfortable on the pitch and with his team.”

Adjusting to the Premier League is certainly not an easy thing to do but scoring on his Premier League debut will surely boost Ndombele’s confidence. The former Lyon man had a dream start to his Spurs career and there will likely be many such performances from him as the season progresses.

After beating Aston Villa, the Champions League runners-up now have a massive task ahead as their next match is against reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side started their title defence by drubbing West Ham 5-0 in their own backyard.