Having missed out on a transfer to Manchester United this summer, Ivan Perisic reportedly looks one step closer to becoming a Bayern Munich player after completing a medical with the club.

The Croatia international was notably linked with the Red Devils as part of the Romelu Lukaku deal, according to a recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport, though in the end Lukaku simply ended up joining Inter without a player moving to Old Trafford as part of the deal.

Bild now report that Perisic seems to have passed his medical with Bayern as he seemed in good spirits following the examinations, which he is also quoted as confirming to the German news outlet.

The 30-year-old has played in the Bundesliga before, having had spells with both Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, so he should be no stranger to the German top flight.

Bayern clearly needed wingers this summer after losing both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of last season, and Perisic seems a decent option for them.

Man Utd fans, meanwhile, probably won’t be overly bothered at ultimately missing out on the player, who is clearly at the point of his career where he could be close to decline.

That said, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t exactly have an embarrassment of riches in the attacking midfield department, with Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard struggling in recent times, while promising youngsters like Daniel James and Mason Greenwood may not yet be ready to play for the first-team regularly.