Daniel James reveals what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told him before bagging debut goal for Man United vs Chelsea

Manchester United new-boy Daniel James has revealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s words of advice just before he came on to score on his debut against Chelsea.

The Wales international made a bright start to his Red Devils career with a well-taken goal in a 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea at Old Trafford, and celebrating wildly to really endear himself to his new fans.

James looked a promising young talent at previous club Swansea City, but a move to Man Utd is obviously a big step up for the 21-year-old.

Still, Solskjaer seemed to do his bit to ease his nerves and get him in a positive frame of mind as he got onto the pitch for MUFC for the first time in a competitive game.

Asked what Solskjaer had said to him before bringing him on, James told Optus Sport, as quoted by the Metro: “He just said go out, go and enjoy it.

“We’re 3-0 up, so just go and do what you’ve been doing in pre-season, work hard and you’ll get your opportunities.”

James repaid Solskjaer’s faith in him with a neat goal, and United fans will now be hoping he can continue to progress this season.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were also on the score-sheet for United as they enjoyed an emphatic opening day to the new campaign.