Arsenal youngster Joe Willock caught the eye yesterday as one of the team’s main positives in a somewhat sluggish 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old midfielder was handed a big opportunity by Unai Emery on Sunday with a start for Arsenal at St James’ Park, and he took the chance to show he could be a key part of the first-team this season.

Think you can just shrug Joe Willock off the ball? Think again. ? @Joewillock pic.twitter.com/t7jCzsDzys — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 12, 2019

Watch the clip above as Arsenal’s official Twitter shares one of his finest moments, with Willock racing back and making a great recovery after initially being shrugged off the ball.

The teenager has long looked a big prospect for the Gunners and had some opportunities in the senior side last season, with this term looking a potentially crucial one for his development.