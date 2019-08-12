Juventus are said to be planning a €65M offer for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, however this proposed bid is set to be someway short of Los Blancos’ valuation of the midfielder.

According to Don Balon, Juve are planning on making a €65M bid for Isco in the near future, however this bid may not be successful, as the report also notes that Real are after around €80M if they are to let the Spaniard leave this summer.

Isco hasn’t exactly been in his best form for Real these past few years, however that certainly hasn’t seemed to put off Juventus if this report is anything to go off.

Last year, the former Malaga man only managed to clock up three goals and one assists for Real in 27 La Liga appearances, a record that coincided with the club’s worst season in recent memory.

Given that they already have players like Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala and Adrien Rabiot in their first team squad, it doesn’t seem as if Juve are going to need Isco for the upcoming season.

All three of these aforementioned players are capable of playing as attacking midfielders, the position which Isco has been known to be his most effective in.

Thus, this planned offer for the Spanish international doesn’t really make much sense, however if Juve want him that badly, there’s not going to be many factors that get in the way of them making a move for the 27-year-old this summer.